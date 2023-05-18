Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Astoria Ballroom: Memories of a jewel in Leeds's entertainment crown

It was the much-loved venue which became a jewel in the city’s entertainment crown.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 18th May 2023, 04:45 BST

The Astoria Ballroom will be remembered by generations of dancers, concert-goers, music fans and even wrestling fanatics from back in the day. It first opened on Roundhay Road in 1929 as the Harehills Palais-de-Danse. By the 1940s it hosted tea dances where people wore dinner jackets and long gowns. And by the end of the 1960s until the early 1980s it staged live televised wrestling bouts. During the 1980s the venue boasted a lively ‘music scene’ with genres featured including rock ‘n’ roll, northern soul and jazz. A number of concerts were staged during the same decade including James, Tanita Tikaram, The Psychedelic Furs and Dr Feelgood. It closed in 1992 and was used by retailer Amrik’s as an electrical goods showroom until 1995 before being converted into a gym. Eventually it was demolished and replaced by residential apartments. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on faceook

What are your memories of the Astoria Ballroom?

1. Astoria Ballroom

What are your memories of the Astoria Ballroom? Photo: YPN

Did you dance at the Astoria back in the day?

2. Astoria Ballroom

Did you dance at the Astoria back in the day? Photo: YPN

Wrestling matches were staged at the Astoria. Stars included Rollerball Rocco and Brett 'The Hitman" Hart, who went on to find fame in America.

3. Astoria Ballroom

Wrestling matches were staged at the Astoria. Stars included Rollerball Rocco and Brett 'The Hitman" Hart, who went on to find fame in America. Photo: Steve Riding

Pictured in July 1970 it was the place for dinner dances, weddings, exhibitions and parties.

4. Astoria Ballroom

Pictured in July 1970 it was the place for dinner dances, weddings, exhibitions and parties. Photo: YPN

