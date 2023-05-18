The Astoria Ballroom will be remembered by generations of dancers, concert-goers, music fans and even wrestling fanatics from back in the day. It first opened on Roundhay Road in 1929 as the Harehills Palais-de-Danse. By the 1940s it hosted tea dances where people wore dinner jackets and long gowns. And by the end of the 1960s until the early 1980s it staged live televised wrestling bouts. During the 1980s the venue boasted a lively ‘music scene’ with genres featured including rock ‘n’ roll, northern soul and jazz. A number of concerts were staged during the same decade including James, Tanita Tikaram, The Psychedelic Furs and Dr Feelgood. It closed in 1992 and was used by retailer Amrik’s as an electrical goods showroom until 1995 before being converted into a gym. Eventually it was demolished and replaced by residential apartments. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on faceook