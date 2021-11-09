Amazing photos bring Headingley to life in the 1930s

The Shire Oak is one of more than 20 images which showcase life in LS6 during the 1930s. Streets including Otley Road, Headingley Lane and Victoria Road are all featured in this collection of photos which aim to capture the spirit of the time and a sense of community. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Changing Leeds - Life in the city centre during the 1930s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook