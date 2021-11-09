Amazing photos bring Headingley to life in the 1930s

The Shire Oak is one of more than 20 images which showcase life in LS6 during the 1930s. Streets including Otley Road, Headingley Lane and Victoria Road are all featured in this collection of photos which aim to capture the spirit of the time and a sense of community. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Changing Leeds - Life in the city centre during the 1930s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
A stretch of Otley Road, looking towards North Lane in June 1937. On the left, with telephone sign on wall is the fish shop of William Addison. Further to the right, shop with blind down is at number 31, Groocock and Son, grocers.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Headingley Tram Depot on Otley Road pictured in July 1935. A depot for trams had been built on this site in 1873, with stables for 124 horses. The land had been purchased from the Cardigan Estate. In 1935 it was extensively rebuilt and altered to accommodate 40 trams.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
February 1930 and at the top of Victoria Road on the left are posters covering the whole side of a building. They include those for Hyde Park Picture House, Lyceum Picture House at Cardigan Road, Lounge Cinema at Headingley.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Headingley's Victoria Road in February 1930 looking towards Hyde Park Corner. The road is part cobbled and has tram lines. Overhead tram wires can be seen
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net