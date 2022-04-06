Enjoy these photo memories from around Alwoodley in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Alwoodley in the 1950s: King Lane, Harrogate Road and Sandhill Parade in focus

These fantastic photos showcase life around Alwoodley in the 1950s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:45 am

The images bring to life well-known streets - including King Lane and Harrogate Road - as well as landmarks and shops a generation of residents are sure to remember. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Houses of Moss Valley at the edge of playing fields belonging to Moortown Rugby Union Club, Alwoodley Park , in April 1951.

Lakeland Crescent from Alwoodley Lane pictured in February 1952. The view is taken from the plot that would become number 61 Alwoodley Lane, where a billboard advertising the new houses encourages people to "live in the country."

Looking East along Primley Park Lane towards Harrogate Road in October 1954.. Muddy road with people and a car in the distance.

Sandhill Parade on Harrogate Road in February 1952. Shops are Zeta's hairdressers, C.G. Timmis newsagents and post office and R.Wilson and Sons, fruiterers.

