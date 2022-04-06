Alwoodley in the 1950s: King Lane, Harrogate Road and Sandhill Parade in focus

1. Alwoodley in the 1950s
Houses of Moss Valley at the edge of playing fields belonging to Moortown Rugby Union Club, Alwoodley Park , in April 1951.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Alwoodley in the 1950s
Lakeland Crescent from Alwoodley Lane pictured in February 1952. The view is taken from the plot that would become number 61 Alwoodley Lane, where a billboard advertising the new houses encourages people to "live in the country."
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Alwoodley in the 1950s
Looking East along Primley Park Lane towards Harrogate Road in October 1954.. Muddy road with people and a car in the distance.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Alwoodley in the 1950s
Sandhill Parade on Harrogate Road in February 1952. Shops are Zeta's hairdressers, C.G. Timmis newsagents and post office and R.Wilson and Sons, fruiterers.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net