Albion Brewery Leeds: Old photos raise a glass to the former city brewery and the pubs it served

These photos raise a glass to a city brewery and the pubs it served.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

Albion Brewery on Woodhouse Lane owned 39 pubs and 31 off-licences across the city at one time. Its pub roster included Queen Hotel in Rothwell, Gun Inn on the corner of Sheepscar Street and Barrack Street, Nag’s Head with brewhouse in Chapel Allerton, the Lord Raglan on Denison Street, Oakwood Hotel on Easterly Road and Ship Inn on Briggate. Off-licences included those on Camp Road, Woodsley Road, West End Terrace, Finkle Lane in Gildersome and St Agnes Road in Burmantofts. Albion Brewery was acquired by the Kirkstall Brewery Co Ltd in 1927 and brewing ceased in 1933. It was demolished in 1939 and site is now The Merrion Centre. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Albion Brewery pubs

The Stad Hotel on York Road in Burmantofts pictured in November 1938.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Albion Brewery pubs

The Prince of Wales Hotel pictured in November 1959. This public house was located in Burley at the corner with Wordsworth Street to the left and Gibbs Street on the right. The current signs indicate that Duttons beer was sold but an older sign is for the Albion Brewery which was opened in 1897 at 50 Woodhouse Lane by John Young and Co.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Albion Brewery pubs

Located between Vincent Street to the left and Plaid Row to the right was The Fleece Inn pictured in September 1935. It was built by Albion Brewery in 1825. At this time the licensee was Mrs Mary Tordoff.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

