Albion Brewery on Woodhouse Lane owned 39 pubs and 31 off-licences across the city at one time. Its pub roster included Queen Hotel in Rothwell, Gun Inn on the corner of Sheepscar Street and Barrack Street, Nag's Head with brewhouse in Chapel Allerton, the Lord Raglan on Denison Street, Oakwood Hotel on Easterly Road and Ship Inn on Briggate. Off-licences included those on Camp Road, Woodsley Road, West End Terrace, Finkle Lane in Gildersome and St Agnes Road in Burmantofts. Albion Brewery was acquired by the Kirkstall Brewery Co Ltd in 1927 and brewing ceased in 1933. It was demolished in 1939 and site is now The Merrion Centre.