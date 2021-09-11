Crowds gather to watch a television in the window of Dixon Electrical store on Briggate as the horrific events unfolded. PIC: Dan Oxtoby
Crowds gather to watch a television in the window of Dixon Electrical store on Briggate as the horrific events unfolded. PIC: Dan Oxtoby

9/11 remembered: How Leeds stood in solidarity when the world came under attack

It was a city determined to show solidarity with the victims of the September 11 attacks.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 4:45 am

The response from Leeds and its residents from that fateful Tuesday in 2001 when the world and democracy came under attack was one of compassion, defiance and solidarity. It was a city, like the rest of the world, desperate to make sense of the horrific events, looking for answers and gripped by a sense of helplessness. These photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, capture the raw emotion of the public mood on the day as well as the weeks and months which followed the attacks. Tears and silence were common themes as Leeds attempted to honour the fallen. READ MORE: How Leeds mourned the death of Diana, Princess of Wales LOVE LEEDS LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. 9/11 remembered

Crowds gather round a television outside the Dixon Electrical store on Briggate to witness the horrific events.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. September 11 attacks

A packed St Anne's Cathedral in Leeds for a mass in memory for the victims.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. 9/11 remembered

A member of the public signs the book of condolence at Leeds Civic Hall.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

4. 9/11 remembered

A book of condolence was opened at Leeds Civic Hall for the victims.

Photo: Tony Johnson

