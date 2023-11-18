It brings together memories from the 1940s including a royal visit as part of Salute the Soldier celebrations, meals on wheels, a council house milestone and fundraising at Christmas. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1940s – Memories of pre and post war Briggate LOVE LEEDS LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook