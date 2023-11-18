Leeds news you can trust since 1890
9 nostalgic photos take you back to wartime Rothwell in the 1940s

This mini-gallery of memories charts a decade in the life of wartime Rothwell.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 18th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

It brings together memories from the 1940s including a royal visit as part of Salute the Soldier celebrations, meals on wheels, a council house milestone and fundraising at Christmas. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1940s – Memories of pre and post war Briggate LOVE LEEDS LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Boy scouts on parade on Marsh Street pictured in April 1944. The occasion was the visit of HRH Princess Royal on 'Salute the Soldier Week' Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Princess Royal as she addresses the crowds outside the council offices on Marsh Street in April 1944. Also pictured are E. F. Moorhouse, Coun W.E. Moorhouse, Sir William Cartwright. It was taken during Salute the Solider Week. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Pensioners receive overseas food gifts at Rothwell Council Offices in December 1949. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Mobile Canteens parked in front of council offices on Marsh Street in April 1941. It was on the occasion of Rothwell Urban District Council, Mobile Canteens fund Presentation. Pictured, from left, are three Y.M.C.A. representatives, Mrs Hindle, Mrs Mainley, F. Butterick, Mrs Melvin, W. McCullough, Coun E.Howroyd, Coun A. Armitage, J.P. (chairman of the Council), Coun G.Caygill, Coun W. Parker, Coun W.E. Moorhouse (chairman of the Appeals Committee) and a Salvation Army Captain. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A group portrait for the official opening of the 100th Post War traditional house showing councillors and officials present. Pictured in May 1948. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A photograph taken outside Council offices with Marsh Street in April 1944. Primitive Methodist Chapel in the background. Taken to commemorate the visit of the Princess Royal in Salute the Soldier Week. Pictured are Cllr. E. Horner, T.J. Brooks M.P. H.R.H. Princess Mary (The Princess Royal), E.F. Moorhouse, Lt. Col. Longden, Miss Beryl Green( School Child ), P.R. Farrer, Councillor W. Hoult. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

