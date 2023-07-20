2 . Briggate in the 1940s

The north west side of New Briggate in February 1944.. Pictured, from left, are Wm. H. Stringer and Son booksellers. The large sign above it points to Parkers Commercial Hotel at number 51A. Numbers 51B, C and D on a side street include H. Lever chemist, George Yates turf commission agent, T. Price turf commission agent and L. Alban Hairdresser. At. number 53 is S. Goldwyn optician and at number 55 is Madame Jose milliner. At number 1 Cross Belgrave Street the Wrens Hotel can be seen. Numbers 63 to 71 is Rothwells Ltd. house furnishers. There are tram lines along the road and two clocks are visible. The half timbered shops on the right were built in 1901 and demolished in 1967 for the construction of the Inner Ring Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net