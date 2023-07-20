These mini gallery of memories showcase a decade long look at life on pre and post war Briggate.
1. Briggate in the 1940s
The west side of Briggate in Janaury 1947 with the junction with Boar Lane on the left. In the foreground is a police telephone box and the entrance to the gentlemen's public toilets. The shops in focus are Saxone & Sorosis Shoe Co. Ltd.; Edmond's wool shop, who are having a 'coupon free stock clearance', Wallis & Co (Costumiers) Ltd, (who are having a winter sale). Then S. Tetley & Sons Ltd, tobacconist, who have a window advertisement for Gold Flake. Above Wallis & Co (Costumiers) Ltd is Franks (Opticians) Ltd. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Briggate in the 1940s
The north west side of New Briggate in February 1944.. Pictured, from left, are Wm. H. Stringer and Son booksellers. The large sign above it points to Parkers Commercial Hotel at number 51A. Numbers 51B, C and D on a side street include H. Lever chemist, George Yates turf commission agent, T. Price turf commission agent and L. Alban Hairdresser. At. number 53 is S. Goldwyn optician and at number 55 is Madame Jose milliner. At number 1 Cross Belgrave Street the Wrens Hotel can be seen. Numbers 63 to 71 is Rothwells Ltd. house furnishers. There are tram lines along the road and two clocks are visible. The half timbered shops on the right were built in 1901 and demolished in 1967 for the construction of the Inner Ring Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Briggate in the 1940s
The south east side of New Briggate in February 1944. Number 32 houses the Assembly Rooms cinema and New Century Pictures Ltd. Number 34 is Regent Portraits (Leeds) Ltd. Numbers 36 to 38 is I. Leslie Ltd. ladies tailor. Number 40 is "Eastwoods" and number 42 is Ross (furriers) Ltd. Shaffners jewellers is partially visible at number 44. Signs outside the Assembly Rooms advertise the day's features. The side entrance to the Grand Theatre can be seen on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Briggate in the 1940s
The junction with Briggate and Commercial Street. Manfield and Sons Boot and Shoemakers on corner. Pictured in April 1942. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net