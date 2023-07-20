Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds in the 1940s: Memories of pre and post war Briggate

These mini gallery of memories showcase a decade long look at life on pre and post war Briggate.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

It takes you down the city centre street we all know and love during the 1940s and brings into focus shops, pubs as well as the hustle and bustle of daily life. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Briggate down the decades - The Leeds street we all know and love LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Briggate in the 1940s

The west side of Briggate in Janaury 1947 with the junction with Boar Lane on the left. In the foreground is a police telephone box and the entrance to the gentlemen's public toilets. The shops in focus are Saxone & Sorosis Shoe Co. Ltd.; Edmond's wool shop, who are having a 'coupon free stock clearance', Wallis & Co (Costumiers) Ltd, (who are having a winter sale). Then S. Tetley & Sons Ltd, tobacconist, who have a window advertisement for Gold Flake. Above Wallis & Co (Costumiers) Ltd is Franks (Opticians) Ltd. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Briggate in the 1940s

The north west side of New Briggate in February 1944.. Pictured, from left, are Wm. H. Stringer and Son booksellers. The large sign above it points to Parkers Commercial Hotel at number 51A. Numbers 51B, C and D on a side street include H. Lever chemist, George Yates turf commission agent, T. Price turf commission agent and L. Alban Hairdresser. At. number 53 is S. Goldwyn optician and at number 55 is Madame Jose milliner. At number 1 Cross Belgrave Street the Wrens Hotel can be seen. Numbers 63 to 71 is Rothwells Ltd. house furnishers. There are tram lines along the road and two clocks are visible. The half timbered shops on the right were built in 1901 and demolished in 1967 for the construction of the Inner Ring Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Briggate in the 1940s

The south east side of New Briggate in February 1944. Number 32 houses the Assembly Rooms cinema and New Century Pictures Ltd. Number 34 is Regent Portraits (Leeds) Ltd. Numbers 36 to 38 is I. Leslie Ltd. ladies tailor. Number 40 is "Eastwoods" and number 42 is Ross (furriers) Ltd. Shaffners jewellers is partially visible at number 44. Signs outside the Assembly Rooms advertise the day's features. The side entrance to the Grand Theatre can be seen on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Briggate in the 1940s

The junction with Briggate and Commercial Street. Manfield and Sons Boot and Shoemakers on corner. Pictured in April 1942. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

