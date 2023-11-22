It’s the attraction which has been putting smiles on faces for decades.
Blackgates Miniature Railway on Bradford Road at Tingley has now been taking people for a ride for more than 70 years. It is run by West Riding Small Locomotive Society, a members-owned and run club with a passion for miniature locomotives of various sizes and gauges. The first official public running days were held in May 1951 and fares were 2d for two laps. From then on, open days were held once a month for several years. A record was set in September 1954 when Albert Balmforth travelled 100 miles non-stop on his L1 in 10 hours. In the mid-1970s the 5” track was re-laid after it became badly worn. It re-opened in May 1976 with fares raised to 5p for adults and 3p for children for three circuits of the track. These photos were taken in 1995 when the Railway celebrated its Golden Jubilee. They are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive, a collection housed on Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 26 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Blackgates Miniature Railway
Enjoy these photo memories of Blackgates Miniature Railway. PIC: David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Blackgates Miniature Railway
People admire the miniature steam locomotives. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. Blackgates Miniature Railway.
A sign promotes the West Riding Small Locomotive Company. This photo was taken in June 1995. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Blackgates Miniature Railway
Two steam locomotives. In the background is a locomotive based on an engine from the Richmond and York River Railroad. The railroad played a key part in the Peninsula Campaign of the American Civil War in 1862. This miniature engine is built to 7.25 gauge by Roanoke near Barnstaple. The green engine is a miniature version of the first North Eastern Railways Uniflow locomotive, number 825. It was adapted in 1913 by Sir Vincent Raven from an S-class 4-6-0 mixed traffic locomotive (no. 825). It is possible to see the two uniflow cylinders mounted at an angle, side front. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
5. 2007117_165221.jpg
Two men are seen riding on the miniature steam locomotive. They are pictured in June 1995. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
6. Blackgates Miniature Railway
A close-up of a black-painted locomotive. Photo: David Atkinson Archive