These photo memories a year in the life of south Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.
Beeston, Hunslet, Middleton, Belle Isle, Morley, Churwell, Gildersome, Drighlington, Tingley and Rothwell are all featured in this rewind to 1998, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 39 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. South Leeds in 1998
Enjoy these photo memories from around south Leeds in 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme
2. South Leeds in 1998
Regulars at the Grey Goose in Belle Isle launched a fundraising drive in May 1998 in aid of Leukaemia sufferer Jamie West (pictured centre with beige cap) with his wife Michelle and their children Toni 2 and Vicky 9. The regulars planned to walk the Three Peaks walk to raise money. Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. South Leeds in 1998
South Leeds Conservative Club A-team pictured in November 1998. From left are Philip Baldwin, Tony Biggart, Andy Hatfield, Dave Lucas and Damian Hatfield. Photo: Justin Lloyd
4. South Leeds in 1998
YTV weather girl Debbie Lindley takes evasive action at the launch of Play Tennis 98 at South Leeds Tennis Centre in Middleton in May 1998. Photo: Mark Bickerdike