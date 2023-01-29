These photos celebrate a year in the life of Castleford in the mid-1990s.
They showcase different aspects of life around the town in 1996. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, landmarks and sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember?
Enjoy these photo memories from around Castleford in 1996. PIC: Peter Thacker
Lock Lane ARLFC pictured in December 1996. Back row, from left, areJon Box, Alan Renwick, Paul Couch, Steve Scott, Craig Poskett, Wayne Morgan, Tim Healy, Steve Greatbatch, Craig Hymes and Andy Goodenough. Front row, from left, are David Wolford, Dean Elliott, Dave Morgan, Andy Simms, Phil Morris, Lee Riding and Pete Riding.
Accomplished guitar player, Nikki Crowder (front) helps her fellow pupils during a music session at Airedale High School in December 1996. Pictured behind her are, from left, Ben Roberts, Lyndsay Borthwick, Kieron Lewis and Shelley Harrison.
Eric Gill with his TV boat in the garden of his home in Castleford pictured in November 1996.
