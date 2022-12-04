These photos celebrate a year in the life of Pontefract in the mid-1990s.
They showcase different aspects of life around the town in 1996. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember?
1. Pontefract in 1996
Enjoy this photo memories from Pontefract in 1996. PIC: Mark Bickerdike
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Pontefract in 1996
Inside the Elephant Hotel in November 1996.
Photo: Richard Hainsworth
Prize winning dancers at Pontefract Squash and Leisure Club pictured in November 1996. From the left are, Daisy Beth Martin, Sarah Walsh, Natalie Kear, Danielle Christenson, Courteney Christenson, Sadie Flower, Lucy Neilson, Richard McMannus, Claire Gibbons, Victoria Kear, and Danielle Docherty.
Photo: Mark Bicxkerdike
4. Ponetfract in 1996
Young Katie Walton dozes as a band from Germany, Orchestra Herne 62, entertains shoppers in Pontefract town centre in April 1996.
Photo: Mel Hulme