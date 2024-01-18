Leeds news you can trust since 1890
44 captivating photos take you back to Castleford in 1996

These photos celebrate a year in the life of Castleford in the mid-1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Jan 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT

They showcase different aspects of life around the town in 1996. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, landmarks and sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 26 photos take you back to Pontefract in 1996

Enjoy these photo memories from around Castleford in 1996. PIC: Peter Thacker

1. Castleford in 1996

Enjoy these photo memories from around Castleford in 1996. PIC: Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

A road planer hit a gas main on Park Road in Glasshoughton and set on fire in March 1996. Water monitors cool the machine as flames lick the underside. Workmen dig for the main to relieve pressure.

2. Castleford in 1996

A road planer hit a gas main on Park Road in Glasshoughton and set on fire in March 1996. Water monitors cool the machine as flames lick the underside. Workmen dig for the main to relieve pressure. Photo: Peter Thacker

Lock Lane ARLFC pictured in December 1996. Back row, from left, areJon Box, Alan Renwick, Paul Couch, Steve Scott, Craig Poskett, Wayne Morgan, Tim Healy, Steve Greatbatch, Craig Hymes and Andy Goodenough. Front row, from left, are David Wolford, Dean Elliott, Dave Morgan, Andy Simms, Phil Morris, Lee Riding and Pete Riding.

3. Castleford in 1996

Lock Lane ARLFC pictured in December 1996. Back row, from left, areJon Box, Alan Renwick, Paul Couch, Steve Scott, Craig Poskett, Wayne Morgan, Tim Healy, Steve Greatbatch, Craig Hymes and Andy Goodenough. Front row, from left, are David Wolford, Dean Elliott, Dave Morgan, Andy Simms, Phil Morris, Lee Riding and Pete Riding. Photo: Peter Thacker

Lambson Speciality Chemicals of Castleford who have been shortlisted for a Yorkshire Post Excellance in Business Award in August 1996. Pictured, from left, are Fraser Hall, Ian Hall and John Mackman on site.

4. Castleford in 1996

Lambson Speciality Chemicals of Castleford who have been shortlisted for a Yorkshire Post Excellance in Business Award in August 1996. Pictured, from left, are Fraser Hall, Ian Hall and John Mackman on site. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Castleford school teacher Susan McBurney, took two of her former pupils, Sarah Thorpe and Nikki Crowder on a round the world trip, singing on four famous bridges to raise money for The Malcolm Sergeant Cancer Fund for Children. The trip, won in KLM Airline's 75th birthday celebrations competition, riased £4,448. The money was handed over to the president of the Huddersfield Choral Society, Peter Sunderland (right) and the Mayor of Huddersfield, Coun Ken Simms. Sir Malcolm Sergeant had a long connection with the choral society.

5. Castleford in 1996

Castleford school teacher Susan McBurney, took two of her former pupils, Sarah Thorpe and Nikki Crowder on a round the world trip, singing on four famous bridges to raise money for The Malcolm Sergeant Cancer Fund for Children. The trip, won in KLM Airline's 75th birthday celebrations competition, riased £4,448. The money was handed over to the president of the Huddersfield Choral Society, Peter Sunderland (right) and the Mayor of Huddersfield, Coun Ken Simms. Sir Malcolm Sergeant had a long connection with the choral society. Photo: Mike Cowling

This is Russ Tate pictured at Pontefract Racecourse in July 1996 with his 30 foot limo - the longest limo in the UK.

6. Castleford in 1996

This is Russ Tate pictured at Pontefract Racecourse in July 1996 with his 30 foot limo - the longest limo in the UK. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

