5 . Castleford in 1996

Castleford school teacher Susan McBurney, took two of her former pupils, Sarah Thorpe and Nikki Crowder on a round the world trip, singing on four famous bridges to raise money for The Malcolm Sergeant Cancer Fund for Children. The trip, won in KLM Airline's 75th birthday celebrations competition, riased £4,448. The money was handed over to the president of the Huddersfield Choral Society, Peter Sunderland (right) and the Mayor of Huddersfield, Coun Ken Simms. Sir Malcolm Sergeant had a long connection with the choral society. Photo: Mike Cowling