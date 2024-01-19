Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

42 fab photos take you back to Bramley and Rodley in the early 2000s

These wonderful photos celebrate life in two postcode sharing west Leeds suburbs during the early 2000s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 19th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what Bramley and Rodley had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the two neioghbouring communities from annual events through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 37 brilliant photos take you back to Pudsey in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Victoria Beckham look-a-like Gill Penny is pictured with landlord Jim Meecham at the Barley Mow pub on Town Street in November 2002.

1. Bramley in the early 2000s

Victoria Beckham look-a-like Gill Penny is pictured with landlord Jim Meecham at the Barley Mow pub on Town Street in November 2002. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Teacher Pauline Bannister celebrated her long service award from Education Leeds with pupils at Raynville Primary in February 2003 . She had been working for 34 years in the profession.

2. Bramley in the early 2000s

Teacher Pauline Bannister celebrated her long service award from Education Leeds with pupils at Raynville Primary in February 2003 . She had been working for 34 years in the profession. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
This is community minded Barry Gibney who picked up rubbish along Intake Lane. Pictured in August 2003.

3. Bramley in the early 2000s

This is community minded Barry Gibney who picked up rubbish along Intake Lane. Pictured in August 2003. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Did you enajoy a drink here back in the day? The Railway public on Calverley Bridge pictured in December 2002.

4. Rodley in the early 2000s

Did you enajoy a drink here back in the day? The Railway public on Calverley Bridge pictured in December 2002. Photo: Emma Nichols

Photo Sales
Bramley mug collector Stefan Sands was hoping to get into the book of Guinness World Records. He is pictured at home in December 2003.

5. Bramley in the early 2000s

Bramley mug collector Stefan Sands was hoping to get into the book of Guinness World Records. He is pictured at home in December 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Bramley parents James and Estelle Barrett are pictured with their premature twins Kalum and Jacob who were celebrating their first Christmas in December 2003.

6. Bramley in the early 2000s

Bramley parents James and Estelle Barrett are pictured with their premature twins Kalum and Jacob who were celebrating their first Christmas in December 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:BramleyLeedsPudsey