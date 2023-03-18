These photo memories a year in the life of north Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.
Roundhay, Thorner, Alwoodley, Moortown, Shadwell and Wetherby are all featured in this rewind to 1997, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months.
Enjoy these photo memories from around north Leeds in 1997. PIC: Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox
Sicklinghall CC, who played in Division One of the Wetherby League, pictured in June 1997. Back row, from left, are Philip Wood, Andy Wood, Andy Goddard (captain), Lindsey Pearson, Ian Giddings and John Barlow. Front row, from left, are Martin Wood, Steve Fisher, Tim Quirk, Jimmy Nichols and John Sowter. Photo: Peter Thacker
April 1997 and these fishermen at Waterloo Lake are forced to sit on the former bed of the lake some 30ft out from the normal bankside after water level dropped more than ten feet due to a leak. Photo: Peter Thacker
Visitors to Roundhay Park queue to buy an ice cream in April 1997. Photo: James Hardisty