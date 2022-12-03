These photos chart a year in the life of north Leeds and its residents in the mid-1990s.
Roundhay, Oakwood, Alwoodley, Moortown, Shadwell and Wetherby are all featured in this rewind to 1996, a year in community spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months.
1. North Leeds in 1996
Enjoy these photo memories from a year in the life of north Leeds in 1996. PIC: Justin Lloyd
Photo: Lloyd
2. North Leeds in 1996
Leaves being loaded into compost bin at Roundhay St John's School in November 1996. Pictured, from left, are Vicky Firth, Alex Woodhead, coordinator Carol Austin-Sales, Christopher Baum, caretaker Paul Spence and Amy Howard.
Photo: Keith Allison
3. North Leeds in 1996
This is Evelyn Miller at her fun fair in Roundhay Park which was threatened with closure in August 1996.
Photo: Mel Hulme
4. North Leeds in 1996
Roundhay High School together with members of the Civic War Society put on war tactics demonstrations for the visitors at the school's open day in November 1996. Pictured, back from left, are Robert Maszkowski, Paul Mackintosh, a Musketeer of Montagu's Regiment and Alex Yeo. Front, from left, are Donna Toulson, Dean Evelyn and Cherie Bull.
Photo: Peter Thacker