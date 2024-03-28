Roundhay, Thorner, Alwoodley, Moortown, Shadwell and Wetherby are all featured in this rewind to 1997, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 36 photos to take you back to north Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
March 1997 and residents in Thorner protest over a planned housing site in the village. Photo: Roy Fox
April 1997 and these fishermen at Waterloo Lake are forced to sit on the former bed of the lake some 30ft out from the normal bankside after water level dropped more than ten feet due to a leak. Photo: Peter Thacker
Children at Archbishop Cranmer Primary School helped make hundreds of teaddy bears for charity in January 1997. Pictured are pupils Amberzine Bolton and Michael Spink. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Youth football coach Simon Clifford with young players at Roundhay in March 1997. Photo: Roy Fox
Howzat! Councillor Javed Akhtar, organiser of the "Asian Sport for All" cricket tournament on Soldiers Field in August 1997 is clean bowled, as competitors in the competition celebrate. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
Sunshine and shadow. Bardsey Church with its remarkable Saxon tower. Photo: Pauline Wilkinson