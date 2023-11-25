These wonderful photos celebrate life in Wetherby during the early 2000s.
They showcase the best of what the market town has to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the town from annual community events including Wetherby Show through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport.
Do you remember Angela and Clint Tranmer? They ran the New Inn on Westgate. Pictured in October 2000. Photo: Keith Lawson
High Street in 2003. The Angel Inn is on the left. This is one of the oldest coaching inns in Wetherby it was established before 1700. It was one of the two posting inns, where the mail coaches would stop. The entrance to the yard where horses would be stabled is to the right of the pub window, under the sign. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Wetherby milkman Drew Ramsay, took his dog, Molly, to work delivering milk during the annual Blue Cross organised Take Your Dog to Work Day in September 2002. Photo: Mike Cowling
Bridge Foot garden pictured in 2003 and sponsored by Wetherby Whaler (fish and chip shop). It was entered in the 'Britain in Bloom' competition and was national winner in 1998. In 1999 the garden won a European Gold Award. This is behind the market place opposite Wetherby Bridge. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The inaugural tournament at the new Wetherby Petanque club was held in October 2002. Photo: Third Party
Front view of Wetherby Town Hall, located on the Market Place. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net