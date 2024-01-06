Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

39 fab photos take you back to Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the early 2000s

These wonderful photos celebrate life in three neighbouring Leeds suburbs during the early 2000s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the communities from annual community events through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Leeds in the 1990s – 31 photo memories take you back to Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Cookridge Tower rises above the mist in January 2001.

1. Cookridge in the early 2000s

Cookridge Tower rises above the mist in January 2001. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Barbara Lee MBE, left, talks to her colleagues at the Westmoreland Outpatients Unit tea bar at Cookridge Hospital which was facing an uncertain future in June 2002. Pictured with are Barbara are Eileen Hall, Connie Lightfoot and Jean Hall.

2. Cookridge in the early 2000s

Barbara Lee MBE, left, talks to her colleagues at the Westmoreland Outpatients Unit tea bar at Cookridge Hospital which was facing an uncertain future in June 2002. Pictured with are Barbara are Eileen Hall, Connie Lightfoot and Jean Hall. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Did you enjoy a bite to eat here back in the day? St. Louis delicatessen on Tinshill Road. Pictured is Julia Barr in December 2001.

3. Cookridge in the early 2000s

Did you enjoy a bite to eat here back in the day? St. Louis delicatessen on Tinshill Road. Pictured is Julia Barr in December 2001. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Cookrigde Primary School was celebrating a very good Ofsted report in April 2000. Pictured is head teacher Stuart Tomlinson with a group of Year 6 pupils.

4. Cookridge in the early 2000s

Cookrigde Primary School was celebrating a very good Ofsted report in April 2000. Pictured is head teacher Stuart Tomlinson with a group of Year 6 pupils. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Mounted police pass Ireland Wood Post Office while on patrol in February 2001.

5. Ireland Wood in the early 2000s

Mounted police pass Ireland Wood Post Office while on patrol in February 2001. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Tinshill Primary School head teacher Steve McMullin pictured in September 2001. The school was threatened with closure at the time.

6. Tinshill in the early 2000s

Tinshill Primary School head teacher Steve McMullin pictured in September 2001. The school was threatened with closure at the time. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds