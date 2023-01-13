News you can trust since 1890
38 photos take you back to Leeds in 1983

This week’s photos turn back the clock to remember a year in the life of your city in the early 1980s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

These gems take you back to 1983 and feature 12 months in the life of your city and its residents. All four corners of the city are featured with a focus on shopping, fundraising, protests and hard work. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 22 photos take you back to Leeds in 1982 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1983

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1983. PIC: Leeds Department of Planning

Photo: Leeds Department of Planning

2. Leeds in 1983

Shops on Garforth's Main Street pictured in December 1983.

Photo: YPN

3. Leeds in 1983

Albion Place in April 1983 showing the YMCA building in the centre. This opened in 1908 and was used for the YMCA until 1984. To the right a policeman is seen walking past Eastwood tobacconists. On the left an alleyway known as Change Alley runs between the YMCA and the County Court building.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds in 1983

Albion Street towards the entrance to Change Alley in April 1983. Hunting Lambert travel agency can be seen on the left.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

