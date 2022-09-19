News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

22 photos take you back to Leeds in 1982

These photo gems provide a fascinating rewind to showcase a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1980s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 19th September 2022, 4:45 am

These feature memories from around your city in 1982, a year during which Queen Elizabeth II opened the Henry Moor Sculpture gallery in Leeds city centre. It was a 12 months which featured the Rolling Stones rock Roundhay Park and a well-known cinema was celebrating 70 years of silver screen entertainment. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting 12 months in the life of your city. READ MORE: 18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1981 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1982

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1982. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 1982

Regal Motors car showroom on Hunslet's Low Road pictured in August 1982. It was named after the Regal Cinema which once occupied the site.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 1982

Vicar Lane looking north towards the junction with Eastgate pictured in Februiary 1982. At the left edge the narrow entrance between buildings is Fish Street. The Midland Bank is in view as well as Wimpy and Famous Army Stores Ltd.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 1982

Lowtown in Pudsey at the junction with Hough Side Road in January 1982. On the left is the Victoria Hotel. To the right are Polymax Belting Ltd. and Charles Smith, greengrocer.

Photo: Leeds Department of Planning

Photo Sales
LeedsElizabeth IIRoundhay Park
Next Page
Page 1 of 8