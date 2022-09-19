22 photos take you back to Leeds in 1982
These photo gems provide a fascinating rewind to showcase a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1980s.
These feature memories from around your city in 1982, a year during which Queen Elizabeth II opened the Henry Moor Sculpture gallery in Leeds city centre. It was a 12 months which featured the Rolling Stones rock Roundhay Park and a well-known cinema was celebrating 70 years of silver screen entertainment. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting 12 months in the life of your city.
