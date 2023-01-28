News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

37 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1997

These photo memories a year in the life of east Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

Cross Gates, Garforth, Seacroft, Colton, Kippax, Methley and Swillington are all featured in this rewind to 1997, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 36 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. East Leeds in 1997

Enjoy these photo memories from around east Leeds in 1997. PIC: Roy Fox

Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales

2. East Leeds in 1997

John and Andrew Green taste their award winning pork pies at Wilsons Butchers in Crossgates in October 1997.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

3. East Leeds in 1997

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Station pub on Station Road at Crossgates pictured in April 1997.

Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales

4. East Leeds in 1997

The Cross Gates Twins and Toddlers Club, based in Cross Gates Methodist Church Hall, were celebrating their first birthday in July 1997.

Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
LeedsGarforthCross GatesColton