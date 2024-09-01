37 of the best photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1998
Published 19th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 15:11 BST
These photo memories a year in the life of south Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.
Beeston, Hunslet, Middleton, Belle Isle, Morley, Churwell, Gildersome, Drighlington, Tingley and Rothwell are all featured in this rewind to 1998, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months.
Enjoy these photo memories from around south Leeds in 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme
Morley High headteacher Dr Roland Walker and two of the school's dinner ladies, Patricia Williams (left) and Gillian Parnell in the newly-refurbished dining hall in December 1998. Photo: Keith Lawson
Rugby star Jason Robinson signs autographs at his old school in Hunslet Carr in June 1998. Photo: Keith Lawson
Did you buy a car from here back in the day? The forecourt at M.B. Motors in Drighlington in September 1998. Photo: Barry Henson
Part of the memorial to Morley cyclist Beryl Burton OBE in Beryl Burton Gardens in October 1998. Photo: Mike Cowling
South Leeds Conservative Club A-team pictured in November 1998. From left are Philip Baldwin, Tony Biggart, Andy Hatfield, Dave Lucas and Damian Hatfield. Photo: Justin Lloyd