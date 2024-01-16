These photo memories a year in the life of east Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.
Cross Gates, Garforth, Seacroft, Colton, Kippax, Methley and Swillington are all featured in this rewind to 1997, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 36 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. East Leeds in 1997
Enjoy these photo memories from around east Leeds in 1997. PIC: Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox
2. East Leeds in 1997
Children from Temple Newsam Halton Primary School cheer as their team-mates win one of the races in the Sportshall Athletic Challenge held at Richmond Hill Sports Centre in December 1997. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. East Leeds in 1997
Methley Rangers, who played in Division 2 of the West Yorkshire League, pictured in October 1997. Back row, from left, are Paul Waddington, Trevor Rymer, Steve Elstob, Andy Parfitt, Jonathan O'Connor, Christian Wright and Steve Maddocks. Front row, from left, are Mark Smith, Wayne Riley, Philip Milner, Mark Kellett, Ian Savory and Shaun Websdale. Photo: Mel Hulme
4. East Leeds in 1997
Four members of the orchestra at Ninelands Lane Primary School in Septwember 1997. Pictured, from left, are Kirsty Winter, Lisa Llewellyn, Laura Pritchard and Eleanor Leatham. Photo: Justin Lloyd
5. East Leeds in 1997
Garforth CC, who played in Division 2 of the Leeds League, pictured in July 1997. Back row, from left, are Chris Townsley (scorer), Mark Gummerson, Chris Wright, Simon Metcalf, Chris Walker, Ross Higham and Gary Edwards. Front row, from left, are Alan Wadeley, Phil Wood, Dave Hunt (captain), Graeme Buckle and Brian Butterworth. Photo: Peter Thacker
6. East Leeds in 1997
Football crazy Darryl Carrington plays the beautiful game on the grass behind his home on Parkway Vale in Seacroft in April 1997. He wrote to the council asking for a football pitch to be built on the area. Photo: Mel Hulme