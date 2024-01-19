These photos celebrate a year in the life of Pontefract at the back end of the 1990s.
They showcase different aspects of life around the town in 1997. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 26 photos take you back to Pontefract in 1996
Work being carried out on the new pedestrian precinct on Salter Row in May 1997. Photo: Mel Hulme
A team of lifters from Pontefract Sport and Leisure Centre attempted to break the 24 hour world dead-lift record in April 1997. Pictured, from left, are Mark Moran, Mark Knapper, Kevin Sutcliffe, Mick Varley, Barry Kettleborough, Nigel Gill, Kevin Bibb, Craig Jones and Chris Smith. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Year 8 Carleton High School pupils Gary Blackmore and Joanne Coney work with papier-mâché to make masks in the art department in February 1997. Photo: Peter Thacker
Pontefract Borough AFC who played in the West Riding County Amateur League pictured in March 1997. Back row, from left, are Mick Potter, Clint Whitehead (manager), Dave Cheshire, Micky Clough, Glyn Baker, Greig Birrell, Darren Barnes and Mark Scott. Front row, from left, are Andrew Bradley, Alan Jaques, Jason Hunter (captain), Stuart Portman, Mark Butterfield and Kris Finney. Photo: Peter Thacker
Pontefract mountain bike racer Sally Hunter in the gym at Fitness Base with her trainer Simon Longstaff pictured in February 1997. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Photo: Peter Thacker