36 nostalgic photos in Leeds to take you back to the east of the city in 1996

These photos chart a year in the life of east Leeds and its residents in the mid-1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd Oct 2022, 04:45 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST

Cross Gates, Garforth, Kippax, Methley, Seacroft and Swillington are all featured in this rewind to 1996, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around East Leeds in 1996. PIC: Mel Hulme

1. East Leeds in 1996

Enjoy these photo memories from around East Leeds in 1996. PIC: Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Pupils and staff West Garforth Junior School said farewell to Dorothy Langley (pictured with flowers)in July 1996 who was retiring from the kitchens after 20 years.

2. East Leeds in 1996

Pupils and staff West Garforth Junior School said farewell to Dorothy Langley (pictured with flowers)in July 1996 who was retiring from the kitchens after 20 years. Photo: Keith Allison

This is Seacroft's own Robert Harvey who was celebrating in September 1996 after being crowned the new British Junior Karate champion.

3. East Leeds in 1996

This is Seacroft's own Robert Harvey who was celebrating in September 1996 after being crowned the new British Junior Karate champion. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Garforth CC pictured in May 1996. They played in Division 2 of the Leeds League. Back row, from left, are Nigel Edwards, Gary Edwards, Dave Hunt, Nigel Booth, Ian Taylor, Chris Townsley (scorer). Front row, from left, are Mark Gummerson, Brian Butterworth, Phil Wood, Graeme Buckle, Richard Atkin and Chris Wright

4. East Leeds in 1996

Garforth CC pictured in May 1996. They played in Division 2 of the Leeds League. Back row, from left, are Nigel Edwards, Gary Edwards, Dave Hunt, Nigel Booth, Ian Taylor, Chris Townsley (scorer). Front row, from left, are Mark Gummerson, Brian Butterworth, Phil Wood, Graeme Buckle, Richard Atkin and Chris Wright Photo: Dan Oxtoby

New Computer Systems were installed at Garforth Library in June 1996. Pictured is chief librarian Jan Cryer with library users Mr and Mrs Smith.

5. East Leeds in 1996

New Computer Systems were installed at Garforth Library in June 1996. Pictured is chief librarian Jan Cryer with library users Mr and Mrs Smith. Photo: Keith Allison

Do you remember John Holder and Julie Cave? They ran The Gaping Goose on Selby Road. Pictured in April 1996.

6. East Leeds in 1996

Do you remember John Holder and Julie Cave? They ran The Gaping Goose on Selby Road. Pictured in April 1996. Photo: Peter Thacker

