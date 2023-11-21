These photos chart a year in the life of north Leeds and its residents in the mid-1990s.
Roundhay, Oakwood, Alwoodley, Moortown, Shadwell and Wetherby are all featured in this rewind to 1996, a year in community spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember?
Enjoy these photo memories from a year in the life of north Leeds in 1996. PIC: Justin Lloyd Photo: Lloyd
This is Janet Hutchinson with a weaving loom in her converted garage at home in Thorner. Photo: Mel Hulme
BBC TV presenter Sophie Raworth shares a joke and joins in the fun after opening Wetherby High School fun day in July 1996. Photo: Roy Fox
Special Constables Mick Rhodes and Kathy Carter on anti vandal patrol at Alwoodley Primary School in July 1996. Photo: Roy Fox
Roundhay Junior tennis team who won the North Leeds Junior League in August 1996. Pictured, back from left, are Adam Stanbie and Chris Martin. Front, from left, are coach Arthur Kasher, Lucy Watson and Patrick Truss (captain). Photo: James Hardisty
Presenter Gabby Yorath returned to her old school, St Andrew's R.C. Primary in Moortown, in October 1996 to meet the pupils and talk to Year 6 students about the importance of developing their talents while still at school. She is pictured being interviewed by budding television presenters Ashley Bedeau and Laura Kelly. Photo: Mark Bickerdike