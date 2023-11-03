Leeds news you can trust since 1890
33 wonderful photos to take you back to west Leeds in 1996

These photos chart a year in the life of west Leeds and its residents in the mid-1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Nov 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:42 GMT

Pudsey, Armley, Farnley, Wortley, Bramley, Rodley, Farsley and Calverley are all featured in this rewind to 1996, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around west Leeds in 1996. PIC: YPN

1. West Leeds in 1996

Enjoy these photo memories from around west Leeds in 1996. PIC: YPN Photo: YPN

Farsley Celtic AFC players and officials pictured at Throstle Nest in September 1996.

2. West Leeds in 1996

Farsley Celtic AFC players and officials pictured at Throstle Nest in September 1996. Photo: Roy Fox

A lorry crashed into storage room for the car wash at Asda's petrol station at the Owlcotes Centre in October 1996.

3. West Leeds in 1996

A lorry crashed into storage room for the car wash at Asda's petrol station at the Owlcotes Centre in October 1996. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Rail commuters faced chaos at New Pudsey Station in October 1996 when wheelchair bound members of the Disabled Peoples Direct Action Network handcuffed themselves to a Manchester bound train effectively preventing it from departing.

4. West Leeds in 1996

Rail commuters faced chaos at New Pudsey Station in October 1996 when wheelchair bound members of the Disabled Peoples Direct Action Network handcuffed themselves to a Manchester bound train effectively preventing it from departing. Photo: Peter Thacker

Do you remember Michael Kleinman? He was the owner of Pudsey's Fish and Chip Factory. He is pictured in January 1996.

5. West Leeds in 1996

Do you remember Michael Kleinman? He was the owner of Pudsey's Fish and Chip Factory. He is pictured in January 1996. Photo: YPN

The Aagrah's Pudsey restaurant on Leeds Bradford Road was the target of an arson attack in December 1996. Pictured is owner Mohammed Aslam.

6. West Leeds in 1996

The Aagrah's Pudsey restaurant on Leeds Bradford Road was the target of an arson attack in December 1996. Pictured is owner Mohammed Aslam. Photo: Justin Lloyd

