These photos chart a year in the life of west Leeds and its residents in the mid-1990s.
Pudsey, Armley, Farnley, Wortley, Bramley, Rodley, Farsley and Calverley are all featured in this rewind to 1996, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember?
1. West Leeds in 1996
Enjoy these photo memories from around west Leeds in 1996. PIC: YPN Photo: YPN
2. West Leeds in 1996
Farsley Celtic AFC players and officials pictured at Throstle Nest in September 1996. Photo: Roy Fox
3. West Leeds in 1996
A lorry crashed into storage room for the car wash at Asda's petrol station at the Owlcotes Centre in October 1996. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. West Leeds in 1996
Rail commuters faced chaos at New Pudsey Station in October 1996 when wheelchair bound members of the Disabled Peoples Direct Action Network handcuffed themselves to a Manchester bound train effectively preventing it from departing. Photo: Peter Thacker
5. West Leeds in 1996
Do you remember Michael Kleinman? He was the owner of Pudsey's Fish and Chip Factory. He is pictured in January 1996. Photo: YPN
6. West Leeds in 1996
The Aagrah's Pudsey restaurant on Leeds Bradford Road was the target of an arson attack in December 1996. Pictured is owner Mohammed Aslam. Photo: Justin Lloyd