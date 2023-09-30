Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record

33 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1999

These photo memories a year in the life of east Leeds and its residents at the end of the 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 30th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Garforth, Seacroft, Cross Gates, Whitkirk, Kippax, Temple Newsam and Allerton Bywater are all featured in this rewind to 1999, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 36 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around east Leeds in 1999.

1. East Leeds in 1999

Enjoy these photo memories from around east Leeds in 1999. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Two local children enjoy the award winning Kippax Park in February 1999. The 19 acre site has been transformed using local unemployed people.

2. Kippax in 1999

Two local children enjoy the award winning Kippax Park in February 1999. The 19 acre site has been transformed using local unemployed people. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Newsagent Colin Eastwood was retiring in January 1999 after 50 years.

3. Kippax in 1999

Newsagent Colin Eastwood was retiring in January 1999 after 50 years. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Young heart transplant patient Bethany Griffin celebrate her first birthday at home with her mum Louise Rockcliffe in October 1999.

4. Cross Gates in 1999

Young heart transplant patient Bethany Griffin celebrate her first birthday at home with her mum Louise Rockcliffe in October 1999. Photo: Claire Lim

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsGarforthCross Gates