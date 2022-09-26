33 photos take you back to Leeds in 1983

These gems take you back to 1983 and feature 12 months in the life of your city and its residents. All four corners of the city are featured with a focus on shopping, fundraising, protests and hard work. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 22 photos take you back to Leeds in 1982 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Children playing on new swings in Potternewton Park. The swings were part of a scheme to improve the park which included other safe and modern play equipment. Other improvements included land drainage, renovations to the old tennis courts to provide three new ones, two basket-ball courts and a hard surface for five-a-side football. The total cost of the scheme was £51,000.
Pupils and staff at Allerton Grange who took part in a sponsored run around the old Ridings of Yorkshire pictured in November 1983. They raised £6,000 to be shared with St. Gemma's Hospice and the school mini bus fund. Around 80 pupils and 30 members of staff took part in the run with each runner completing about 11 miles.
