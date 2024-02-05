1 . Leeds city centre

Kirkgate in April 1983. The Precinct public house is on the left followed by Home Charm. Next to this is the entrance to Club Damien night club, which occupies the floor above. Thrifty, Clothes for the Family, due to be opened on the following day. On the right is Hagenbach bakers at no.18. The pedestrianised street in front is busy with shoppers. Photo: Leeds Department of Planning