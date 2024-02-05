They chart a course to showcase life around the city in 1983, a year remembered for the BBC TV ending the Good Old Days at the City Varieties after three decades. It was also a 12 months which featured the closure of Leeds Maternity Hospital which had been the birthplace of generations of Leeds folk. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 26 Leeds shops you visited during the 1980s from the city centre to the suburbs LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds city centre
Kirkgate in April 1983. The Precinct public house is on the left followed by Home Charm. Next to this is the entrance to Club Damien night club, which occupies the floor above. Thrifty, Clothes for the Family, due to be opened on the following day. On the right is Hagenbach bakers at no.18. The pedestrianised street in front is busy with shoppers. Photo: Leeds Department of Planning
2. Leeds city centre
Eastgate roundabout from the direction of St. Peter's Street in March 1983. Circle House is on the left and the Marquis of Granby public house in the centre. A petrol filling station occupies the centre of the roundabout. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hyde Park
Leeds Maternity Hospital on Hyde Terrace pictured in November 1983. It closed that year and the building was demolished in 2001. Photo: YPN
4. Leeds city centre
County Court, built in 1848. It was closed in the mid 1980s and redeveloped in 1987 by W.H.Smith. Cars are in the picture here but Albion Place is pedestrianized now. A shop called Pickfords Travel is visible on the left with the name "Longley" at the top of the building. Pictured in August 1983. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Wortley
Looking along Wellington Road at the junction with Driver Street in October 1983. No.57 Wellington Road is on the corner; this former shop is here boarded up and soon to be demolished. Its previous occupants have included Harry Hyman, draper. An advertising hoarding on the wall is promoting Sunbrite, described as 'Britain's Best Selling Roomheater Fuel'. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Albion Place with the County Court building prominent, dating from circa 1870. Many parked cars and pedestrians can be seen. In the background, Pickfords Travel is visible on the ground floor of the Longley building on the corner with Lands Lane. Pictured in August 1983. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net