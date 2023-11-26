33 captivating photos take you back to Chapel Allerton in the early 2000s

These wonderful photos celebrate life in Chapel Allerton during the early 2000s.
They showcase the best of what the suburb had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in LS7 from annual community events such as Chapel Allerton Arts Festival and Chapel Allerton Jazz Festival through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. Spotted anyone you remember?
1. Chapel Allertin in the early 2000s
Stainbeck Lane and the junction with Harrogate Road in 2003. On the left is Zed's cafe bar, moving right, Interior Inspirations then number 10 Casa Mia, an Italian coffee shop. Alldays convenience store is the last shop on the right in view on Stainbeck Lane. From the centre to the left Harrogate Road can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Chapel Allerton in the early 2000s
Chef Steve Kelly, centre, tucks into the award winning dish 'fettucine leccabaffi' at Casa Mia Grande. in August 2002. He is pictured with restaurant owner Francesco Mazzella and wife Marta. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Chapel Allerton in the early 2000s
This is Norma McCall, who is retiring from Nash's fish and chip shop in April 2003 after 25 years service Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Chapel Allerton in the early 2000s
Chapel Allerton Primary in October 2003. It was built as Chapeltown Board School in 1879 and was designed by Richard Adams. He was Leeds School Board architect from 1873, he died in 1883. A stone plaque on the wall has these details. This area was part of Chapeltown Moor, it was here that three men were hung in 1663 for their part in the Farnley Wood Plot. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Chapel Allerton in the early 2000s
November 12003 and Karen and Charles Dodd of Cutting Room were celebrating being a cut above the rest after being named Hairdressers of the Year. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Chapel Allertojn in the early 2000s
Did you eat at Sassy's restaurant back in the day? Pictured are owners Nigel Crinson and Clare Garvey in the restaurant in December 2003. Photo: Peter Langford