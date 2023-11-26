33 captivating photos take you back to Chapel Allerton in the early 2000s

They showcase the best of what the suburb had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in LS7 from annual community events such as Chapel Allerton Arts Festival and Chapel Allerton Jazz Festival through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook