It features office workers, bosses and other ‘higher ups’ in suits who helped keep the wheels of trade and industry on the move in the 1980s. Different types of industry are featured – from computer software to timber supplies – in this round-up of the world of work during the decade. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 21 photos of Leeds city centre shops and landmarks from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook