31 photos of Leeds office staff you may have worked with in the 1980s

This gallery is jam packed with hundreds of faces which could be familiar to a generation of office workers in Leeds.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

It features office workers, bosses and other ‘higher ups’ in suits who helped keep the wheels of trade and industry on the move in the 1980s. Different types of industry are featured – from computer software to timber supplies – in this round-up of the world of work during the decade. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 21 photos of Leeds city centre shops and landmarks from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Staff at Link-Up Recruitment on Park Row in Leeds city centre pictured in September 1989.

1. Link-Up Recruitment

Staff at Link-Up Recruitment on Park Row in Leeds city centre pictured in September 1989. Photo: YPN

Employees of Morley kitchen company Wellmann toast the firm's success in selling kitchens valued at more than £1 million in August 1988. Staff were presented with a commemorative tankard from the managing director John Kinder during a champagne party.

2. Wellmann

Employees of Morley kitchen company Wellmann toast the firm's success in selling kitchens valued at more than £1 million in August 1988. Staff were presented with a commemorative tankard from the managing director John Kinder during a champagne party. Photo: YPN

The team at Clugston Construction which had opened a new office in Leeds in September 1988. Pictured is Clugston's senior contracts manager Alan Boothe (left) with some of his team who would staff the new office in Morley. Front S J Dixon, J A O'Rourke and K G Shaw. Back, A King, K Bevan, C Smith, C A Ellis, M Plant and M P Siswick.

3. Clugston Construction

The team at Clugston Construction which had opened a new office in Leeds in September 1988. Pictured is Clugston's senior contracts manager Alan Boothe (left) with some of his team who would staff the new office in Morley. Front S J Dixon, J A O'Rourke and K G Shaw. Back, A King, K Bevan, C Smith, C A Ellis, M Plant and M P Siswick. Photo: YPN

The team at Corporate Interiors pictured in October 1987. From left are joint managing directors Ray Briggs and Paul Galvin with Brian Lowden, right, director of design.

4. Corporate Interiors

The team at Corporate Interiors pictured in October 1987. From left are joint managing directors Ray Briggs and Paul Galvin with Brian Lowden, right, director of design. Photo: YPN

Related topics:Leeds