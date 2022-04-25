Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1998. PIC: Justin Lloyd
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1998. PIC: Justin Lloyd

18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1998

This collection of photo looking back at a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of the 1990s starts with a familiar face.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:45 am

Tireless fundraiser Danny Freeman had been collecting money for charity outside Marks & Spencer in Leeds city centre for years when this photo was taken in 1998. It was a year which also featured another well known face, this time a Leeds United supporter, offering a discount for the removal of red paint. Elsewhere the Internet was beginning to make its mark on everyday life around Leeds with estate agents using it to market homes for sale. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1998

Clarence Dock by night, showing the Royal Armouries Museum on the left, taken during the Waterfront Festival of 1998.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 1998

ATS Ltd on Chartists Way in Morley pictured in November 1998. By the year 2000 this building was the only part of the Great Northern Railway complex still standing in the area where Morley Top Station had been. It had been a warehouse where goods could be unloaded from railway trucks under cover close to the edge of the railway goods yard.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 1998

Otley Branch Library on Boroughgate in June 1998. A window display for Otley Carnival can be seen. This library was closed down at the end of 2005 and a new purpose built library was opened on Nelson Street in January 2006.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 1998

Inside Bramley Branch Library on Hough Lane. This photo shows the entrance to the main part of the library.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
LeedsDanny FreemanLeeds United
Next Page
Page 1 of 6