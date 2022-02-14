28 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1988

1988 will be remembered for change, celebration and commiseration. Joshua Tetley announced plans to put its 1,100 public houses “under the microscope” which would ultimately result in last orders being called at those under performing watering holes in Leeds and beyond. Shops at Granary Wharf under the Dark Arches opened for the first time while Schofields was still the height of fashion for many shoppers claimed to offer “the finest skincare and perfumery from the Christian Dior collection”. Thousands turned out to join celebrations at Harry Ramsden's, others at Roundhay Park to watch the King of Pop take to the stage while Leeds United fans welcomed a new manager - Howard Wilkinson who would go on to transform the club's fortunes. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting 12 months in the life of our Leeds. READ MORE: 27 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1987 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook