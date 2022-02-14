Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1988. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
28 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1988

It proved to be a year of winners and losers for your city.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 14th February 2022, 4:45 am

1988 will be remembered for change, celebration and commiseration. Joshua Tetley announced plans to put its 1,100 public houses “under the microscope” which would ultimately result in last orders being called at those under performing watering holes in Leeds and beyond. Shops at Granary Wharf under the Dark Arches opened for the first time while Schofields was still the height of fashion for many shoppers claimed to offer “the finest skincare and perfumery from the Christian Dior collection”. Thousands turned out to join celebrations at Harry Ramsden's, others at Roundhay Park to watch the King of Pop take to the stage while Leeds United fans welcomed a new manager - Howard Wilkinson who would go on to transform the club's fortunes. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting 12 months in the life of our Leeds. READ MORE: 27 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1987 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1988

The Melbourne pub was set is to be demolished in August 1988 to make way for a vehicle service centre and restaurant.

2. Leeds in 1988

The Henry Barran Centre in Gipton was celebrating its Golden anniversary in Jukly 1988. The Lord Mayor, Coun Arthur Vollans is pictured presenting his gift of an ornamental wall-clock to the Centre's management committee. Local people were invited to enjoy a buffet meal at 1938 prices, and take part in fun activities and competitions.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds in 1988

A group of women and children celebrating the opening of the Milun Womens' Centre on Hilton Road in Harehills in December 1988. 'Milun' means 'togetherness' in three languages, Punjabi, Urdu and Bengali. The centre was run by four part-time workers and opened from 10am to 4pm each day.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds in 1988

Police on duty at the entrance to St. Peter's Crescent, which is directly opposite the entrance to St Peter's Parish Church. It was being visited by the Archbishop of Canterbury (Dr. Robert Runcie) as part of the centenary celebrations of the creation of Wakefield Diocese in 1888.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

