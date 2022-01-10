28 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1983

1983 saw the end of free parking in the city centre. Under the controversial scheme drivers would buy 10p parking books from shops, council offices and petrol stations, allowing them to park in a specific area of the city. The future of Roundhay Park was secured for future generations after it was declared a conservation area. And it was also a year MPs rejected a Bill which would allow all shops to open for trade on Sundays. Enjoy these photo memories charting a year in the life of your city. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 25 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1982 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook