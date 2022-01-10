Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1983. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
28 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1983

These photos showcase a year in the life of your Leeds in the early 1980s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:45 am

1983 saw the end of free parking in the city centre. Under the controversial scheme drivers would buy 10p parking books from shops, council offices and petrol stations, allowing them to park in a specific area of the city. The future of Roundhay Park was secured for future generations after it was declared a conservation area. And it was also a year MPs rejected a Bill which would allow all shops to open for trade on Sundays. Enjoy these photo memories charting a year in the life of your city. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 25 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1982 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1983

Three local residents attending Fearnville Sports Centre for their regular morning swimming sessions in the spring of 1983. Both Alf Watson (left) and Thomas Kilroy (right) completed 30 lengths of the swimming baths each morning. Betty Winterholder (centre) swam 20 lengths every morning.

2. Leeds in 1983

An aerial view over Chapeltown and Harehills from Roseville Road. Roseville Works is visible at the bottom edge. The camera looks across an area densely populated with red brick streets. On the right, the large brick building with decorative gables is the former Kepler Council School which was later known as Roseville County Secondary School.

3. Leeds in 1983

An aerial view showing Devonshire Crescent and Sutherland Avenue in Roundhay.

4. Leeds in 1983

Bramley's Back Lane from the junction with Stanningley Road in February 1983.

