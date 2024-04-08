1. Richmond Hill in the 1990s
The Black Dog on Ellerby Lane pictured in 1992. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Richmond Hill in the 1990s
Hedge planting at Richmond Hill Primary in April 1997. Pictured top to bottom are Katy Reed from Groundwork), Haley Lawson, Jordan Stott, Mark Wigley from Groundwork and Richard Kellett. Photo: Keith Allison
3. Richmond Hill in the 1990s
Valerie Kendall pictured with a sandwich outside Richmond Hill's Bethlehem Cafe in February 1996. Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Richmond Hill in the 1990s
This is Hayley Wood from Richmond Hill pictured with her two favourite members of pop band Boyzone, Stephen Gateley (left) and Ronan Keating. She won a Noel Edmunds Xmas present in December 1995 to meet the band after being nominated by her dad Brian. Photo: Justin Lloyd
5. Richmond Hill in the 1990s
This Respect For Animals poster on York Street was causing a stir among locals in December 1996. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
6. Richmond Hill in the 1990s
Richmond Hill Leisure Centre held a sports initiative in February 1998. Pictured, centre left, is Councillor Philip Towler, chair of Leeds City Council's recreation services committee with, centre right, Olympic javelin thrower Mick Hill and children from Austhorpe, Whitebridge, Osmondthorpe and Temple Newsam Primary Schools. Photo: Third Party