27 remarkable photos take you back to Richmond Hill in the 1990s

These photos turn back the clock to showcase life around Richmond Hill in the 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 14:20 BST

The gallery celebrates community spirit and brings together photos of local landmarks and life at school as well as highlighting the stories which were making the headlines during the decade.

The Black Dog on Ellerby Lane pictured in 1992.

1. Richmond Hill in the 1990s

The Black Dog on Ellerby Lane pictured in 1992. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Hedge planting at Richmond Hill Primary in April 1997. Pictured top to bottom are Katy Reed from Groundwork), Haley Lawson, Jordan Stott, Mark Wigley from Groundwork and Richard Kellett.

2. Richmond Hill in the 1990s

Hedge planting at Richmond Hill Primary in April 1997. Pictured top to bottom are Katy Reed from Groundwork), Haley Lawson, Jordan Stott, Mark Wigley from Groundwork and Richard Kellett. Photo: Keith Allison

Valerie Kendall pictured with a sandwich outside Richmond Hill's Bethlehem Cafe in February 1996.

3. Richmond Hill in the 1990s

Valerie Kendall pictured with a sandwich outside Richmond Hill's Bethlehem Cafe in February 1996. Photo: Mel Hulme

This is Hayley Wood from Richmond Hill pictured with her two favourite members of pop band Boyzone, Stephen Gateley (left) and Ronan Keating. She won a Noel Edmunds Xmas present in December 1995 to meet the band after being nominated by her dad Brian.

4. Richmond Hill in the 1990s

This is Hayley Wood from Richmond Hill pictured with her two favourite members of pop band Boyzone, Stephen Gateley (left) and Ronan Keating. She won a Noel Edmunds Xmas present in December 1995 to meet the band after being nominated by her dad Brian. Photo: Justin Lloyd

This Respect For Animals poster on York Street was causing a stir among locals in December 1996.

5. Richmond Hill in the 1990s

This Respect For Animals poster on York Street was causing a stir among locals in December 1996. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Richmond Hill Leisure Centre held a sports initiative in February 1998. Pictured, centre left, is Councillor Philip Towler, chair of Leeds City Council's recreation services committee with, centre right, Olympic javelin thrower Mick Hill and children from Austhorpe, Whitebridge, Osmondthorpe and Temple Newsam Primary Schools.

6. Richmond Hill in the 1990s

Richmond Hill Leisure Centre held a sports initiative in February 1998. Pictured, centre left, is Councillor Philip Towler, chair of Leeds City Council's recreation services committee with, centre right, Olympic javelin thrower Mick Hill and children from Austhorpe, Whitebridge, Osmondthorpe and Temple Newsam Primary Schools. Photo: Third Party

