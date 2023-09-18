The Thornton’s Arcade clock, which featuring characters from Ivanhoe, has provided to be a fascination to generations of residents and visitors to the city centre. It is pictured here in 1997, a year which Leeds had plenty to shout and moan about. The White Rose Shopping Centre opened in the spring while protestors made their voice heard over plans to site a new Morrisons supermarket in Kirkstall. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook