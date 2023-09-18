Leeds news you can trust since 1890
27 photos take you back to Leeds in 1997

This much loved landmark sets the clock ticking on a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of he 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 18th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

The Thornton’s Arcade clock, which featuring characters from Ivanhoe, has provided to be a fascination to generations of residents and visitors to the city centre. It is pictured here in 1997, a year which Leeds had plenty to shout and moan about. The White Rose Shopping Centre opened in the spring while protestors made their voice heard over plans to site a new Morrisons supermarket in Kirkstall. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories celebrating a year in the life of Leeds.

1. Leeds in 1997

Enjoy these photo memories celebrating a year in the life of Leeds. Photo: Keith Lawson

March 1997 and staff at Wallace Arnold on Gelderd Road were protesting at proposals to selling off the company to rivals Shearings.

2. Leeds in 1997

March 1997 and staff at Wallace Arnold on Gelderd Road were protesting at proposals to selling off the company to rivals Shearings. Photo: Roy Fox

Councillor Linda Middleton, Lord Mayor of Leeds, and Leeds Rhinos head coach Dean Bell, open the Cookridge Hall Golf and Country Club on Cookridge Lane in September 1997, watched by Leeds Rhinos' players.

3. Leeds in 1997

Councillor Linda Middleton, Lord Mayor of Leeds, and Leeds Rhinos head coach Dean Bell, open the Cookridge Hall Golf and Country Club on Cookridge Lane in September 1997, watched by Leeds Rhinos' players. Photo: Linda Middleton

Rawdon AFC beat Westfield 9-1 in the Wharfedale Triangle League in January 1997. Pictured are five of the six players made the scoresheet, from left, Lee Poole(2), Craig Thornton, Martin Gilks, Stuart Clarke and Dave Gilks (3).

4. Leeds in 1997

Rawdon AFC beat Westfield 9-1 in the Wharfedale Triangle League in January 1997. Pictured are five of the six players made the scoresheet, from left, Lee Poole(2), Craig Thornton, Martin Gilks, Stuart Clarke and Dave Gilks (3). Photo: Steve Riding

