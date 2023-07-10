It was the year decades of retail history was replaced by a hole in the ground.
The Schofields store which had been a city centre landmark since 1962 had been reduced to rubble. It would in time would be replaced by retail development Schofields Centre. This was 1987, a year which featured pop legends Genesis and Madonna take to the stage, the Keep Britain Tidy Campaign helping to keep the city free of litter and a raft of new library openings much to the delight of bookworms. These memories also turns the spotlight on a 12 months of local sporting achievement with both football and cricket in focus. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city and its residents.
View onto the site where the 1962 Schofields store had recently been demolished. It was to be replaced by the Schofields Centre, a retail development incorporating a smaller Schofields store. Across the background Lands Lane is visible, a shopping street which runs between The Headrow and Commercial Street. The old white buildings in the background number 28 and 30 Lands Lane and is Grade II listed. Photo: David L. Thompson
Children of South Gipton take part in a clean-up campaign on the estate. It was a project instigated by the Gipton Community Refurbishment Scheme and the children were involved as part of a holiday play project. The children filled more than 60 sacks with rubbish and were provided with refreshments by sponsors, Kentucky Fried Chicken. The youngsters were hoping to win a prize in the National Clean-up competition organised by the Keep Britain Tidy Campaign. Pictured in November 1987. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Selby Road showing the construction site for the new Halton Branch Library, part of a £1 million shopping centre development. The new library would soon replace the old branch which is still standing on the left of the picture, in front of the Travellers Inn public house. Pictured in April 1987. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Harehills Primary School after closure, taken in the winter of 1987. The roof of the Victoria building closed in 1986 due to a structural fault which rendered it unsafe and plans were underway to construct two new schools, one in the Bankside area and the other on the Rank Optics site. Harehills Primary School dated from 1891 and was one of the original schools to be built by Leeds School Board. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net