The Schofields store which had been a city centre landmark since 1962 had been reduced to rubble. It would in time would be replaced by retail development Schofields Centre. This was 1987, a year which featured pop legends Genesis and Madonna take to the stage, the Keep Britain Tidy Campaign helping to keep the city free of litter and a raft of new library openings much to the delight of bookworms. These memories also turns the spotlight on a 12 months of local sporting achievement with both football and cricket in focus. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city and its residents.