Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1979. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1979. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

27 photos take you back to Leeds in 1979

These photo gems celebrate a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1970s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 13th December 2021, 6:16 am

1979 felt like the winds of economic and social change were blowing into Leeds, a city whose residents kept smiling despite life, at times, being a struggle. It was a 12 months which West Yorkshire County Council planners rejected plans for an £80,000 Park Row footbridge in the city centre - part of a prestigious walkway in the sky - saying it contravened building regulations and was dangerous. These photos are a mix fromn the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1978 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1979

Vicar Lane to the junction with Sidney Street in December 1979. Pictured from left is Clover department store, National Westminster Bank, March the Tailor, Photomarket and Bargain Records.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 1979

Mill Hill in December 1979 taken from Bishopgate Street. On the Right is William Hill bookmakers then Bibi's Pizza Restaurant. Further along is an amusement arcade. In the background is Bond Street. Just visible on the left is the Black Lion public house.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 1979

New Briggate in December 1979. Pictured is Knobs and Knockers, Heel Bar shoe repairs, with the entrances to William Hill bookmakers and Brandons Club, and Whan Hai Chinese restaurant above. On the right is the Army and Navy Stores.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 1979

Lower Briggate in December 1979. Pictured, on the left, is the Golden Lion Hotel by the junction with Swinegate, then Class menswear, Bass and Bligh, camera and binocular repairs, Contact second hand goods and Starlight Room amusements. On the right is the junction with Heaton's Court.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
LeedsThe Secret Library Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 7