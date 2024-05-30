Wish you were here? These postcards sent from the city in the early 1900s provide a fascinating insight into the landmarks and oddities which promoted the city across the UK and to the world. Well-known landmarks such as Woodhouse Moor, Kirkstall Abbey and Roundhay Park are all featured as well as street scenes around the city including Wortley’s Tong Road, Headingley’s Shaw Lane and Horsforth’s Station Road. The postcards also put education in the spotlight with Chapel Allerton Council School and Moortown Council School both featured. They are published courtesy of Clifford Large and Artemis, both collections of which are housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Boathouse, Roundhay Park
A colour-tinted postcard view of Roundhay Park showing Waterloo Lake with one of its two boathouses in the foreground. A large number of boats are lined up along the edge of the lake. The postcard is franked with the date May 29, 1908. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
2. Seven Arches Aqueduct
The seven arches aqueduct carried water from the Eccup Reservoir (built 1837) to the city centre. Underground pipes and tunnels carried the water for most of the six mile route, however at Adel it must cross the Adel Beck, for this reason the aqueduct was built. A postcard from April 1906. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Abbey House
Originally a gatehouse for Kirkstall Abbey, it became detached from the ruins when a new turnpike road (now Abbey Road) was built in 1827. Leeds City Council bought the house in 1925 and opened it up as Abbey House Museum in 1927. The postcard was posted on May 2, 1906, though the title 'Abbey House, Old Leeds' suggests the picture may be from an earlier date. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
4. Chapel Allerton Council School
A postcard with a postmark of April 22, 1905 showing playtime at Chapel Allerton Council School. Pupils are playing here in the large playground at the front of the school, many of them gathered in a circle for activities with three members of staff. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
5. Station Road, Horsforth
A colour-tinted postcard of Station Road looking towards Horsforth Station and bridge. A horse and cart are seen on the road. With very little development there is a good view of the hills in the background. A date of April 20, 1905 is stamped on the back of the postcard. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
6. Tay Foot, Adel
This postcard with a postmark of April 9, 1917 is entitled 'Tay Foot, Adel, Leeds'. This is presumably an old name for Stair Foot as it shows Stairfoot Lane seen from Stairfoot Bridge. The house to the right of centre is Bridge Cottage; a cottage has existed here since at least 1682 when it was marked on a map as being owned by Richard Wrigglesworth, who farmed 36 acres around. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council