6 . Tay Foot, Adel

This postcard with a postmark of April 9, 1917 is entitled 'Tay Foot, Adel, Leeds'. This is presumably an old name for Stair Foot as it shows Stairfoot Lane seen from Stairfoot Bridge. The house to the right of centre is Bridge Cottage; a cottage has existed here since at least 1682 when it was marked on a map as being owned by Richard Wrigglesworth, who farmed 36 acres around. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council