These wonderful memories chart a year in the life of Hunslet in the middle of the Swinging Sixties.
Local landmarks from pubs and chapels through to schools and shops are all featured in this rewind to 1964. The gallery is sure to evoke memories from a generation of people who called the suburb home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.
The New Harrogate pub on Anchor Street pictured in June 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Bewerley Street Infant School in Bewerley Street pictured in June 1928. It was the first Leeds Board School. The playground is visible through the railings on the right. The building was designed by George Corson and opened on August 8, 1873. The school eventually just catered for Juniors (seven to 11 years), and the Infants were moved to a school on Hunslet Hall Road, around the 1930s. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
The junction of Bewerley Street with Cross Alpha Street. The shop on the corner is number 35 Bewerley Street and numbers ascend to the right. Number 41 on the right has been vacated and a door and ground floor window have been bricked up. A woman enters number 37. Pictured in June 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
The Beulah Inn as seen from the corner of Purton Street (left) and Galway Street (right). The frontage of the Beulah Inn is on Galway Street and it has decorative windows with leaded patterns and etched glass. Beyond far right is a glimpse of Bewerley Street. Pictured in June 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
A view of the junction of Bewerley Street and Ashford Street showing the red brick constructed premises of Quebec Mills. This is where the twine manufacturers, William Waite, Sons and Atkinson (1922) Ltd are located. Pictured in June 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Beeston Road in the foreground a van is parked on Ladbroke Street, left. Number 2 Ladbroke Street can be seen left with Martini advertising hoarding on the gable end. It is the premises of J. & H. Stephenson Ltd, printers engineers. Adjacent, at number 25 is Jack G. Wood, radio and television sales and service. Far right is the Sunday School on Kirkland Street belonging to St. Cuthbert's Church. Pictured in June 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service