16 historic photos celebrate Hunslet in the 1950s

These wonderful photos provide a charming insight into life around Hunslet during a decade of change.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th Aug 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 08:26 GMT

1. Hunslet in the 1950s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Hunslet in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Hunslet in the 1950s

A lady stands in the doorway of a house on Orchard Way in October 1958. Above the door of the house next door is a plaque. This plaque appears to be too large for a datestone and may be connected to the former South Accommodation Congregational Church which these houses faced onto. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Hunslet in the 1950s

Middleton Road in April 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Hunslet in the 1950s

A parade of shops on north side of Middleton Park Road in May 1956. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Hunslet in the 1950s

Parnaby Road on the corner with Middleton Road pictured in April 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Hunslet in the 1950s

The front of number 1 Parnaby Terrace in April 1955. The house is a through terrace with a small front garden containing a bird bath and a statue of a boy holding flowers. A poster advertising a variety concert is pasted to the wall next to the front door. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

