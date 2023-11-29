These wonderful photos provide a charming insight into life around Hunslet during a decade of change.
1. Hunslet in the 1950s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Hunslet in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1950s
A lady stands in the doorway of a house on Orchard Way in October 1958. Above the door of the house next door is a plaque. This plaque appears to be too large for a datestone and may be connected to the former South Accommodation Congregational Church which these houses faced onto. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Hunslet in the 1950s
Middleton Road in April 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1950s
A parade of shops on north side of Middleton Park Road in May 1956. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet in the 1950s
Parnaby Road on the corner with Middleton Road pictured in April 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet in the 1950s
The front of number 1 Parnaby Terrace in April 1955. The house is a through terrace with a small front garden containing a bird bath and a statue of a boy holding flowers. A poster advertising a variety concert is pasted to the wall next to the front door. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net