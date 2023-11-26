These photos chart a year in the life of south Leeds and its residents in the mid-1990s.
Beeston, Belle Isle, Middleton, Morley, Tingley and Rothwell are all featured in this rewind to 1996, a year in community spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months.
1. South Leeds in 1996
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Malvern pub on Beeston Hill pictured in May 1996. Photo: Peter Thacker
2. South Leeds in 1996
Enjoy these photo memories from around south Leeds in 1996. PIC: Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison
3. South Leeds in 1996
Pupils with poetry prizes at Beeston's Hugh Gaitskell Primary School in November 1996. Pictured, back row from left, are Duncan McBurney, Heather Smith, Emma Earnshaw, Sarah Reed, Sarah Frankland, Danny Gray and Cathryn Gander. Seated, from left, are Katherine Wilkinson, Samantha Worth. The adult in the photo is Janet Clark of the Children's Library South Leeds. Photo: Keith Allison
4. South Leeds in 1996
Librarian Janet Bennett shows five-year-old Ben Holdsworth the old Rothwell District Council emblem at the Centenary Display in the town in March 1996. Photo: Peter Langford
5. South Leeds in 1996
A new Touch TV for buying houses was unveiled at Staintons estate agents on Beeston Road in April 1996. Pictured, from left is David Pank showing customer June Broughall how to use the system. Photo: James Hardisty
6. South Leeds
Do you remember Shelley Middleton? She was a barmaid at Churwell W.M.C pictured in July 1996. Photo: James Hardisty