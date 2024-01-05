Leeds news you can trust since 1890
26 super photos take you back to Seacroft in the 1990s

It was the decade which kick started a transformation of shopping in Seacroft.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th Jan 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 14:05 GMT

The 1990s will be remembered as the end for Seacroft Shopping Centre which was replaced by a £30 million retail development, the focal point of which was a 90,000ft Tesco supermarket. The decade also featured an uncertain future for the annual Seacroft Gala as well as Seacroft Bingo Hall, sparking a wave of protest from the local community.

Enjoy these photo memories from around Seacroft in the 1990s.

Seacroft in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Seacroft in the 1990s. Photo: Third Party

The end of Seacroft Gala in August 1998? Local campaigner Sandra Crozier led the protest.

Seacroft in the 1990s

The end of Seacroft Gala in August 1998? Local campaigner Sandra Crozier led the protest. Photo: Keith Lawson

The last section of the elevated pedestrian walkway at Seacroft Shopping Centre is taken away for demolition in August 1999.

Seacroft in the 1990s

The last section of the elevated pedestrian walkway at Seacroft Shopping Centre is taken away for demolition in August 1999. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Leon Cowan (front) puts his colleagues at Seacroft Delivery Office through their paces in November 1997. Pictured, from left, are Mick Reynard, John McKinnon, Katy Halpenny, Colin Deane and Brian Smith.

Seacroft in the 1990s

Leon Cowan (front) puts his colleagues at Seacroft Delivery Office through their paces in November 1997. Pictured, from left, are Mick Reynard, John McKinnon, Katy Halpenny, Colin Deane and Brian Smith. Photo: Third Party

Lynda Rhodes, right, landlady of the Penda's Arms and barmaid Tracy Ponting are pictured with a stack of Easter eggs ready for distribution to children in hospital in April 1998.

Seacroft in the 1990s

Lynda Rhodes, right, landlady of the Penda's Arms and barmaid Tracy Ponting are pictured with a stack of Easter eggs ready for distribution to children in hospital in April 1998. Photo: Mike Cowling

Fitness expert Rosemary Conley met Seacroft slimmer Sue Parson who had lost three stones using the Rosemary Conley Diet and Fitness Club. They are pictured tasting one of the low fat desserts from the range she developed with help from Marks & Spencers.

Seacroft in the 1990s

Fitness expert Rosemary Conley met Seacroft slimmer Sue Parson who had lost three stones using the Rosemary Conley Diet and Fitness Club. They are pictured tasting one of the low fat desserts from the range she developed with help from Marks & Spencers. Photo: James Hardisty

