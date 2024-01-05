The 1990s will be remembered as the end for Seacroft Shopping Centre which was replaced by a £30 million retail development, the focal point of which was a 90,000ft Tesco supermarket. The decade also featured an uncertain future for the annual Seacroft Gala as well as Seacroft Bingo Hall, sparking a wave of protest from the local community. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a decade of memories from around LS14. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook