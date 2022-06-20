26 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2006

A bus drivers strike brought Leeds and its residents to a standstill. Managers from bus company First were forced to get behind the wheel to keep services running as nearly 1,000 drivers went on strike over a row over pensions. The year was 2006, with First by far the biggest operator in Leeds, running about 90 per cent of services in and out of the city and carrying about 160,000 passengers a day. Elsewhere your YEP launched a campaign for an arena to be built in Leeds while a theatre gem was undergoing a major refurbishment. READ MORE: 15 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2005 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook