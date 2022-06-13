15 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2005

Department store Allders enjoyed a nine year stint serving a generation of shoppers keen for their retail fix. Did you go to the big closing down sale? Even the store's fixtures and fittings were up for grabs. This was Leeds in 2005, a year which will also be remembered for hidden treasures, job cuts and ten-year-old boy being was the subject of an anti-social behaviour order. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart a year in the life of Leeds in the middle of the new millennium. READ MORE: 24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2004 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 2005
This cash machine outside Vue Cinema on Kirkstall Road was expensive to use . It charged £1.35 per transaction.
2. Leeds in 2005
Did you drink here back in the day? The Bay Horse on Bradford Road at East Ardsley, close to junction 41 of the M1. The building, on two storeys, dates back to the 1800s. A conservatory has been added to the frontage and there is also a beer garden.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 2005
Beeston Road looking west. The terraced streets on the right run between Wooler Road and Beeston Road.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 2005
The Restaurant on the second floor of Allders on The Headrow, taken at the time of the store's closing in May 2005.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net