1985 will be remembered as a year of ups and downs for a city and its residents. Thousands enjoyed a glory day of live music at Roundhay Park while a flight of holidaymakers endured a fright after their plane overshot the runway whilst landing at Leeds and Bradford Airport. Traders and supporters of Leeds Kirkgate Market came out in force following a bid to tear down part of the historic market and Leeds teachers locked horns with Thatcher over pay. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting 12 months in the life of your Leeds.
25 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1985
These photos celebrate a year in the life of your Leeds half way through a decade of change and challenges.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:45 am
