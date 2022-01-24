Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1985. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
25 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1985

These photos celebrate a year in the life of your Leeds half way through a decade of change and challenges.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:45 am

1985 will be remembered as a year of ups and downs for a city and its residents. Thousands enjoyed a glory day of live music at Roundhay Park while a flight of holidaymakers endured a fright after their plane overshot the runway whilst landing at Leeds and Bradford Airport. Traders and supporters of Leeds Kirkgate Market came out in force following a bid to tear down part of the historic market and Leeds teachers locked horns with Thatcher over pay. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting 12 months in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: 24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1984 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Thousands were at Roundhay Park in July 1985 to watch rock superstar Bruce Springsteen in concert. Were you one of them?

Calverley Street showing the junction with Alexander Street on the right. Just beyond this, the edge of the Education Offices can be seen. In the background are the Brotherton Wing of Leeds General Infirmary and buildings of Leeds Polytechnic.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A plane packed with holidaymakers overshot the runway whilst landing at Leeds and Bradford Airport in May 1985.

The entrance to the Grand Arcade on New Briggate in July 1985. To the left is Cannon, kitchen and bathroom unites, and to the right Waldens bed specialists. Tower Picture House can be seen on the far left edge of the photo. The cinema was closed earlier in the year in March 1985.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

