It starts with this evocative photo of a horse and cart in a city suburb and provides a stark reminder of social history and a time lost. The image is one of 18 celebrating life in Leeds in 1976. It was a 12 months of change, challenges and as well as scorching temperatures which left city folk melting in the ice cream heat. Memories from city suburbs featured in this gallery include Pudsey, Woodhouse, Bramham as well as Hyde Park, Ilkley and the city centre. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.