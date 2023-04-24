News you can trust since 1890
26 photos take you back to Leeds in 1976

This gallery turns back the clock to showcase a year in the life of Leeds in the mid-1970s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

It starts with this evocative photo of a horse and cart in a city suburb and provides a stark reminder of social history and a time lost. The image is one of 18 celebrating life in Leeds in 1976. It was a 12 months of change, challenges and as well as scorching temperatures which left city folk melting in the ice cream heat. Memories from city suburbs featured in this gallery include Pudsey, Woodhouse, Bramham as well as Hyde Park, Ilkley and the city centre. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 17 photos take you back to Leeds in 1975 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A horse and cart makes its way along Providence Road from the junction with Pennington Street.

A horse and cart makes its way along Providence Road from the junction with Pennington Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A rock and roll line up in Leeds in July 1976. Pictured from left, are Henry Karasiewicz from Kirkstall, Julie Skelton from Horsforth, Nick Kovrlija from Halton, Lynda Gedge from Horsforth and Terry Best from Roundhay.

A rock and roll line up in Leeds in July 1976. Pictured from left, are Henry Karasiewicz from Kirkstall, Julie Skelton from Horsforth, Nick Kovrlija from Halton, Lynda Gedge from Horsforth and Terry Best from Roundhay. Photo: YPN

A view looking north along Woodhouse's Pennington Street in January 1976. The junction with Lucas Street is on the left, followed by Back Lucas Street and Lucas Place, after which the road continues down the hill as Back Burchett Grove. Two people sit on the steps in front of the door of no. 27 Lucas Street, while a motorbike lays on its side in the foreground. The top of the chimney of the Meanwood Road Refuse Destructor can be seen in the background on the right.

A view looking north along Woodhouse's Pennington Street in January 1976. The junction with Lucas Street is on the left, followed by Back Lucas Street and Lucas Place, after which the road continues down the hill as Back Burchett Grove. Two people sit on the steps in front of the door of no. 27 Lucas Street, while a motorbike lays on its side in the foreground. The top of the chimney of the Meanwood Road Refuse Destructor can be seen in the background on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Prime Minister Sir Harold Wilson and David Frost at work in a study at Yorkshire Television's Leeds studio in October 1976.

Prime Minister Sir Harold Wilson and David Frost at work in a study at Yorkshire Television's Leeds studio in October 1976. Photo: YPN

