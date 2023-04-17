It was a 12 months which some might argue proved to be the city’s annus horribilis.
The end of 1975 brought devastation and destruction as a large part of Kirkgate Market was consumed by fire. Around four acres of the site was destroyed in a blaze which took 110 fireman two hours to control. Earlier in the year Leeds and its footballing family were ‘robbed’ of European Cup glory against Bayern Munich. Outrage and injustice remain the overriding emotions for a generation of Leeds United fans who were in Paris that night. The two news headlines form part of this gallery showcasing the year in the life of the city and its residents. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1970s - What it was like growing up in the decade of strikes and flares LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1975
The damaged remains of Kirkgate Market following a massive fire which spread through the building in December 1975, destroying two thirds of it. Most of the 1857 section of the market was completely gutted but firefighters managed to save the 1904 frontage onto Vicar Lane and Butchers' Row. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1975
Aerial view looking across the destruction caused by a fire in Kirkgate Market, seen in the direction of the Eastgate roundabout. Around 4 acres of the site was destroyed in a blaze which took 110 fireman two hours to control. Most of the 1857 section of the market was destroyed although the 1904 frontage onto Vicar Lane was saved. This section, containing Butchers Row, seen to the left, reopened on Tuesday 16th December. Many of the other stalls found temporary locations in the Corn Exchange, and the George Street and Harewood Street Car Parks. A visit from Prince Charles on the 17th boosted the morale of stall holders hit by the fire. Photo: YPN
3. Leeds in 1975
Looking down on Woodhouse taken from Leeds University Engineering Department in June 1975. Woodhouse Lane runs across in the foreground, with Spenceley Street on the right and Raglan Road leading off on the left. Volume One bookshop is seen in the centre in part of a block of derelict buildings due to be demolished. To the left of this is the Pack Horse public house. St. Mark's Church is seen in the background on the right while on the far left is the corner of Woodhouse Moor. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1975
The derelict buildings of Woodlands Dyeworks on Wood Lane pictured in July 1975 shortly before demolition. Known as Crowther's Mill and previously Rowley's Mill and Wood's Mill, there is believed to have been a mill on the site since 1601. The building in the foreground here was also more recently occupied by Faller Signs, sign makers and writers. In 1974 Leeds City Council took over the site and the mill was subsequently demolished. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net