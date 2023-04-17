2 . Leeds in 1975

Aerial view looking across the destruction caused by a fire in Kirkgate Market, seen in the direction of the Eastgate roundabout. Around 4 acres of the site was destroyed in a blaze which took 110 fireman two hours to control. Most of the 1857 section of the market was destroyed although the 1904 frontage onto Vicar Lane was saved. This section, containing Butchers Row, seen to the left, reopened on Tuesday 16th December. Many of the other stalls found temporary locations in the Corn Exchange, and the George Street and Harewood Street Car Parks. A visit from Prince Charles on the 17th boosted the morale of stall holders hit by the fire. Photo: YPN