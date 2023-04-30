They feature a range of landmarks which showcase the beauty of the seaside town as well as its rich history and heritage as a coastal gem. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature Whitby Harbour and Whitby Abbey as well as the old swing bridge and views from above the town. They also feature a range of familiar faces from back in the day. READ MORE: 16 photos take you back to Whitby during the 1990s