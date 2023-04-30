Leeds news you can trust since 1890
26 photo memories take you back to Whitby in the 1970s

These wonderful photos chart a decade in the seaside town of Whitby during the 1970s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

They feature a range of landmarks which showcase the beauty of the seaside town as well as its rich history and heritage as a coastal gem. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature Whitby Harbour and Whitby Abbey as well as the old swing bridge and views from above the town. They also feature a range of familiar faces from back in the day. READ MORE: 16 photos take you back to Whitby during the 1990s

Whitby in September 1970.

1. Whitby in the 1970s

Whitby in September 1970.

St. Mary's Church pictured in September 1970.

2. Whitby in the 1970s

St. Mary's Church pictured in September 1970.

A view of picturesque Whitby in September 1970.

3. Whitby in the 1970s

A view of picturesque Whitby in September 1970.

The old swing bridge pictured in August 1971.

4. Whitby in the 1970s

The old swing bridge pictured in August 1971.

